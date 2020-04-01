TODAY |

Student Volunteer Army once again grocery shopping for the vulnerable in Auckland amid lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

From tomorrow, the Student Volunteer Army is re-starting its contactless grocery delivery service in Auckland, aiming to help those vulnerable to Covid-19 who can’t shop during Alert Level 3.

Student Volunteer Army's Grocery Delivery Service. Source: Supplied

Since alert levels shifted on Sunday, the organisation said it received calls from older and immuno-compromised people who were concerned about how they could shop. 

“We promised we would be here if the delivery service was needed again and the demand is absolutely there, so we’ve mobilised and are ready to receive orders from people who need our help,” founder and Student Volunteer Army chief executive Sam Johnson said. 

“The service can be used by families to make sure their vulnerable relatives who live alone have access to essential groceries and there’s often a socially distanced conversation with one of our student volunteers, which can be a real boost.”

During last year’s lockdowns, the Student Volunteer Army shopped for Kiwis who couldn’t go out and make the trip themselves. 

The Student Volunteer Army has partnered with supermarket New World for the scheme. 

The scheme begins at 9am tomorrow. 

People who want to use the scheme are asked to go to the Student Volunteer Army website, or call 0800 005 902.

