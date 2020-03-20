Student Volunteer Army mobilising once again to help strangers amid coronavirus pandemic

The Student Volunteer Army in Christchurch and Wellington has launched to help members of the community choosing to isolate or those in forced quarantine due to coronavirus.

Student Volunteer Army president Isabella Fanselow is calling on people in other regions to get in touch to help if they’re healthy and willing to follow strict hygiene rules.

“We’ve put a whole lot of procedures in place to ensure that both parties are safe,” she said.

“It’s a pretty scary time for everyone so if we can help as volunteers to ease the burden on people, to be a friend in this time… it’s our duty as healthy and able citizens,” she said.

Volunteers in both cities are offering to help people that are isolating by delivering groceries, sending mail, teaching them how to do tasks online - in person or over the phone depending on the person’s condition - and having a phone call or replying to messages to combat loneliness.

“When people self-isolate, it does remove a sense of power and a sense of autonomy over your own life… so when we show that people’s communities are there, although they might not be able to physically see them, that reinforces that support, that sense if being a part of something and not being lonely,” said Wellington City Councillor and former Victoria University of Wellington student Tamatha Paul.

Ms Paul said it’s hoped long-lasting connections will form from the initiative with students being partnered with locals in their own neighbourhood, where possible.

Already, more than 500 students have got on board to help in the capital, Victoria University of Wellington student Marlon Drake said.

Mr Drake said he’s already told a woman that wanted to become a volunteer but isn’t studying that everyone is a life-long learner and the support is welcome.

“When there’s a problem, we like to solve it… All we can really do is just make the most of it and be kind to one another,” he said.

Dementia Wellington is seeking help from volunteers too.

Chief executive Anna Schumacher said with support meetings suspended now to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, there’s a risk symptoms could increase if people feel stressed and isolated.

“We’re hoping that they can certainly help us to remain connected by telephone calls and maybe texting people on a regular basis,” she said.

Student Volunteer Army founder Sam Johnson said migrant families in Christchurch who are struggling to understand what’s going on have already reached out for help.

Christchurch residents can request help here. Wellington can seek support here.