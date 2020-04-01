TODAY |

Student Volunteer Army grocery shopping for the vulnerable

Having stepped up time and time again when they're needed, the Student Volunteer Army are at it again, this time helping those at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

With some stuck in their lockdown bubbles, the SVA are stepping up to help out. Source: Seven Sharp

With many Kiwis stuck at home for one reason or another amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Student Volunteer Army is helping out by shopping for those who can't make the trip themselves.

Student Volunteer Army mobilising once again to help strangers amid coronavirus pandemic

Seven Sharp's Mike Thorpe looked into the ways that the Student Volunteer Army is helping in one of New Zealand's most difficult periods.

