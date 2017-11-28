Student Volunteer Army descends on flood-damaged Roxburgh to lend a helping hand

Students are turning up to shovel silt in flood-damaged Roxburgh this weekend as the highway in the area opens for the first time since Sunday's flash flooding.

The Student Volunteer Army that galvanised in Christchurch after the 2011 quake is calling on students to head to the Central Otago town today and tomorrow.

It says about 20 households with silt through them need a helping hand.

Student Volunteer Army has sent down a truckload of gear to help local volunteers.

State Highway 8, which goes through the town, will open this weekend before closing again for at least four days next week.

Leanne Mash, the Central Otago District Council's chief, said contractors using 14 diggers and 17 trucks had carted tonnes of rock and debris from five creeks and they would take a break during the weekend.

A skeleton crew would be on for dust suppression and traffic management.

Police are appealing for drivers to take care as there will still be issues with debris and with dust. There will be speed restrictions in place.

Mayor Tim Cadogan said the weekend road reopening was going to allow a bit more normality for the residents and business communities of not just Roxburgh, but also Coal Creek and Ettrick.

Roxburgh and Lake Roxburgh Village residents still have to boil water used for drinking, cleaning teeth and cooking.