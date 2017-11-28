 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Student Volunteer Army descends on flood-damaged Roxburgh to lend a helping hand

share

Source:

NZN

Students are turning up to shovel silt in flood-damaged Roxburgh this weekend as the highway in the area opens for the first time since Sunday's flash flooding.

Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Student Volunteer Army that galvanised in Christchurch after the 2011 quake is calling on students to head to the Central Otago town today and tomorrow. 

It says about 20 households with silt through them need a helping hand.

Student Volunteer Army has sent down a truckload of gear to help local volunteers.

State Highway 8, which goes through the town, will open this weekend before closing again for at least four days next week.

Leanne Mash, the Central Otago District Council's chief, said contractors using 14 diggers and 17 trucks had carted tonnes of rock and debris from five creeks and they would take a break during the weekend.

A skeleton crew would be on for dust suppression and traffic management.

Police are appealing for drivers to take care as there will still be issues with debris and with dust. There will be speed restrictions in place.

Mayor Tim Cadogan said the weekend road reopening was going to allow a bit more normality for the residents and business communities of not just Roxburgh, but also Coal Creek and Ettrick.

Roxburgh and Lake Roxburgh Village residents still have to boil water used for drinking, cleaning teeth and cooking.

Water tankers remain in place at the Roxburgh Fire Station and at the Lake Roxburgh Village Hall.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After a perfect opening day, New Zealand were sent packing 14-12.

Black Ferns Sevens dumped out of World Series opener by flying USA

00:21
2
The man who threw the punch, Barry Robert Baker Jr, has been sentenced in Pennsylvania to three to six years in prison.

'You are a predator' - US judge eviscerates 'bully' who sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy

3
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

00:59
4
The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for the couple's first royal engagement


00:29
5
Webber scored a crucial try in the second spell as NZ edged Argentina 21-19 at the Dubai Sevens.

NZ Sevens star Joe Webber bamboozles Argentinian defenders with electrifying footwork

01:46
Residents remain without tap water and have been preparing for more downpours.

Student Volunteer Army descends on flood-damaged Roxburgh to lend a helping hand

State Highway 8 will open this weekend before closing for four days next week.

Police close the streets around a Christmas market after a suspicious object was found in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. ( Julian Staehle/dpa via AP)

German police evacuate Christmas market before destroying parcel containing nails, firecracker

There were no injuries reported in the evacuation or demolition of the package.

Police car generic.

Hamilton bus driver punched in head following crash

A 38-year-old man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a bus driver after a crash in Hamilton.

00:59
The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for the couple's first royal engagement

The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.


03:59
A Tauranga counsellor says parents need to wake up to the fact that devices have changed everything.

When should you have the 'birds and bees' talk to children in this digital age?

A Tauranga counsellor says the answer may be "horrifying" to some parents.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 