Student taken to Starship Hospital after being hit by car in Remuera, Auckland

An intermediate student has been taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Ascot Avenue in Remuera, Auckland.
Ascot Avenue in Remuera, Auckland. Source: Google Streetview
It's understood the child is a student at Remuera Intermediate, the entrance of which is on Ascot Avenue.
A St John Ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called to the scene just before 8am this morning.
Auckland Transport reported that Ascot Avenue was closed in both directions for a time as emergency services worked at the scene.