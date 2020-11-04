TODAY |

Student taken to Starship Hospital after being hit by car in Remuera, Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

An intermediate student has been taken to Starship Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Ascot Avenue in Remuera, Auckland.

Ascot Avenue in Remuera, Auckland. Source: Google Streetview

It's understood the child is a student at Remuera Intermediate, the entrance of which is on Ascot Avenue.

A St John Ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called to the scene just before 8am this morning.

Auckland Transport reported that Ascot Avenue was closed in both directions for a time as emergency services worked at the scene.

