TODAY |

Student’s efforts see Christchurch school become the first in NZ to have te reo voice in lifts

Hannah Wallis
Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Hannah Wallis
Christchurch and Canterbury
Māori Issues

Your playlist will load after this ad

After meeting with Fair Go and the elevator company to argue her cause, Rangimarie has been asked to provide the elevator’s voice. Source: Fair Go
More From
New Zealand
Hannah Wallis
Christchurch and Canterbury
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
2
Free EpiPens to go towards thousands of at-risk New Zealanders
3
Hannah Tamaki wants no more mosques or 'other foreign buildings of worship' built in New Zealand
4
Brad Fittler slams Golden Boot award selection criteria as 'ridiculous'
5
'I'd regret it for the rest of my life' - Black Sticks legends open up on international comebacks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:19

Auckland port looks destined for Northland move after report finds it 'economically and environmentally unviable'
03:45

Watch: Go behind the scenes at NZ's primary school kapa haka championship

Innocent victim in head-on crash 'was 18 with a life to live', mother says
01:56

Former top civil servant backs others who told ministers of Winston Peters' superannuation over-payments