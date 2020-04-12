Student at MIT campus in Manukau tests positive for Covid-19

A student at MIT's Manukau campus in South Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.
MIT's Manukau campus. Source: Google Street View
The student, who is enrolled in the Level 5 Computer Networking and IT Support and Services courses with the School of Digital Technologies, underwent testing on April 4 after feeling unwell, MIT chief executive Gus Gilmore said in an email to students.
Health authorities are currently tracing close contacts of the student, Mr Gilmore said.
MIT’s campuses have been closed to students since Monday, March 23 at 8pm.