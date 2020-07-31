TODAY |

Student led programme aims to help Te Reo Māori flourish in Christchurch communities

Source:  1 NEWS

The streets of West Christchurch could soon be buzzing with the sounds of Te Reo Māori thanks to a student-led revitalisation programme.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aotearoa Rockstars aims to break down barriers by encouraging people in West Christchurch to learn te reo words and phrases. Source: Te Karere

Aotearoa Rockstars aims to break down barriers by breaking down the reo for people in their community.

It is a charitable trust run by Te Reo Māori academics, including primary school teachers Teariki Tuiono and Nathan Riki.

“Our language is dying and it’s something that we need to keep for future generations because once it’s gone, it’s gone,” said Mahina Kanavatoa-Tauira told Te Karere. 

“That’s my community, that’s my people, and it would be good to see people around my area speaking Te Reo Māori.”

Aotearoa Rockstars comprises students from schools including Breens Intermediate and Burnside Primary, who go out into their own communities to spread the word alongside retailers, libraries and churches.

“I think that’s a great approach given there is no Te Reo Māori being spoken in those specific communities,” said Nathan Riki.

The students offer short lessons on Māori phrases and words.

According to the 2018 census just 2.1 per cent of people in Christchurch can speak te reo.

New Zealand
Māori Issues
Christchurch and Canterbury
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern overcomes stiff competition to be named world's most eloquent leader
2
Major Auckland mall cleans food court due to South Korea Covid-19 case
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Hard-to-recycle plastic waste needs permit to leave NZ from 2021
5
Gloriavale commune looks to expand to Lake Brunner
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Government earmarks $18 million for business park near Te Puke

Fears for man two days overdue from Tasman tramping trip

Primary students to access counselling through school for first time

Milford, Routeburn Great Walks on track to reopen this summer