Student-led petition calls on Govt to reduce NCEA credits for this year

A petition calling for the Government to reduce the amount of NCEA credits students need to pass each level has gained over 20,000 signatures.

Source: 1 NEWS

The petition was started by a student concerned the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown and homeschooling environment has negatively impacted secondary students' ability to learn and are asking for a 10 credit reduction on Levels 1, 2 and 3 for this year.



This would mean students sitting NCEA Level 1 would only need a total of 70 credits to pass instead of 80, while students sitting levels 2 and 3 would require 50 credits.

Started by Fynn Hogan, the petition page explains how the sudden change to homeschooling because of Covid-19 has put a lot of stress on secondary students.

"At this stage the smart decision would be to drop the required amount of credits needed to pass NCEA by 10," he says.

Ben Campbell is studying NCEA at Level 3 this year in Tauranga. He signed the petition because he wants to get the best results this year to get accpeted into university, but says studying from home full time is a lot more challenging.

"It's harder to stay focused which is why I am nervous about how my NCEA results will be at the end of the year, especially because I want to go to university," says Mr Campbell.

"I passed last year with excellence endorsement and I think I’m less likely to achieve as good as I did last year due to the learning from home situation."

The petition calls for the Government to "make sure students are passing NCEA and getting the qualifications they need to start a successful career" and Mr Campbell has echoed that sentiment.

"We are all pretty nervous and worried with working at home and how that negatively effects our grades, it isn’t the same as working at school, most people are finding it more challenging.

"I just hope the Government listens and gives some help maybe by easing deadlines or lowering the criteria to achieve assessments a little to make it less hard for many struggling."

Other students have said their reasons for signing are similar. One posted on the petition page to say the lockdown had already had a significant impact on her education, while person who signed said it was an equity issue and that "so many people at home do not have adequate internet and technology access, let alone quiet and appropriate work environments".