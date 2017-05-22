 

Student knocked to ground by policeman 'caught up' in action to disperse partygoers

An 18-year-old student who was knocked to the ground by a policeman after a Christchurch party was caught up in the action as officers advanced to disperse a disorderly crowd, police say.

Matt Bush says he was just trying to get home, while Christchurch police are defending the actions of officers outside a party at the weekend.
Phone video shows a policeman knocking Matt Burns to the ground after an 18th birthday party early on Sunday, and Mr Burns says he wants answers from police. 

"I'd just like just want to know why it happened and why they felt they had to use like force towards against me when I wasn't really doing anything towards them," the Dunedin student told 1 NEWS.

"We were on the street with 10 or 15 police officers with full on riot gear with shields and they charged us down Manchester Street," he said.

"I was just on my phone calling an Uber to get home when one of the officers charged at me with his shield, pushed me over to the ground."

In a statement today, police said the brief video doesn't paint the whole picture, and claim bottles had been thrown at noise control and police officers.

"The crowd was heavily intoxicated, abusive and grabbing at the police shields," said Senior Sergeant Gordon Spite. 

"Once on the street police repeatedly warned the crowd that they risked being arrested for disorderly assembly if they did not leave the area, but they did not disperse. Police then advanced on the crowd to disperse them and the person pictured was caught up in this action." 

Matt Burns admits they weren't perfect, but says he didn't see any bottles being thrown

"There was a couple of people just getting a bit lippy, I suppose. There was nothing, you know. It was just excessive I'd say."

The student doesn't want to take the matter further but just wants answers. 

Student Matt Burns says there were a couple of people getting a bit lippy but he was just talking on his phone.

Watch: Partygoer smashed to ground by police officer outside Christchurch party says response was excessive

This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw: Brave woman tells students to 'sit down' after shocking fracas on Auckland train

The popular singer is inspiring young Kiwis through his work with Youthline.

'It pulled me down' - Stan Walker using memories of childhood physical and sexual abuse to help inspire the next generation

Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash late last night.

Two dead after car hits tree in South Auckland

