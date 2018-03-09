Student increase in the face of teacher shortage puts Northland schools under huge pressure

Northland schools are under huge pressure as class numbers are grow amidst a teacher shortage.

Terynne Mills-Barber, who teaches at Hikurangi School near Whangarei says she had to go to work last year with a "big abscess on her face" because there was no one to cover her.

As a result she was rushed to hospital that afternoon.

A recent survey found that school leaders suffer twice the amount of stress and sleeping problems than the general population, which is worse in the countryside.

Bruce Crawford, principal of Hikurangi School says, "If push comes to shove and there are too many children in a class I will have to send them home".