Student dies at school near Gisborne

Breaking
A student has died at a school near Gisborne this morning.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

The front of an ambulance vehicle used for transporting people to hospital who require medical attention.

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School, at the request of ambulance, shortly after 11:30am today where a pupil has died.

Initial inquiries are being made by police into the death.

A St John Spokesperson says two ambulances, one helicopter and the local fire brigade attended the scene.

1 NEWS believes the student was 12-year's-old and may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

More to come.
 

