Student dies at school near Gisborne

A student has died at a school near Gisborne this morning.

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School, at the request of ambulance, shortly after 11:30am today where a pupil has died.

Initial inquiries are being made by police into the death.

A St John Spokesperson says two ambulances, one helicopter and the local fire brigade attended the scene.

1 NEWS believes the student was 12-year's-old and may have suffered a cardiac arrest.