Student climate march organisers expect biggest turnout yet as adults invited to join

Organisers of the School Strike 4 Climate are preparing for what's tipped to be their biggest demonstration so far.

While it's always been led by school students, for the first time on Friday adults have been formally invited to hit the streets.

"This is the third strike - I think we can expect our biggest turnout yet," said Sophie Handford, one of the organisers behind New Zealand's marches.

She said while several businesses have officially registered for Friday's march, there could be many more allowing staff to march in their lunchtimes too.

"Nationally we've got more events than we have for any of the past two strikes," she told 1 NEWS.

"We've got adults joining us, businesses downing tools for the day, so I think it'll be massive."

One of those is Commonsense supermarkets, an organic foods retailer based out of Wellington.

Board member Lucy Kebbell said the cause the students are marching for aligns with her company's values, and allowing staff to join was a no-brainer.

"They're fighting for their future, for our future, for the future for humanity," she said.

"We want to stand at their side and say, 'We support you 100 per cent'."

Commonsense will be shutting its five stores for several hours, encouraging its 120 staff members to join the cause.

"Our sense is that people will go, but we won't be doing a roll call," she said.

Another business allowing staff to march is car-share company Mevo.

Chief executive Eric Zydervelt said it's a good opportunity to stand in solidarity with the thousands of students likely to march.