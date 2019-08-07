TODAY |

Student who brandished suspected firearm at Whāngārei school located

Source:  1 NEWS

A student reported to have brandished a firearm during an altercation at a Northland high school has been located by police this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene of the incident at Kamo High School at around 11.20am. By the time they arrived, the person armed with a suspected firearm had left in a vehicle.

The person has since been located, and a bb gun and knife has been retrieved.

Three students have been spoken to and are currently cooperating with police.

They will be referred to Youth Aid following the incident. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Northland
