Student who brandished suspected firearm at Whāngārei school located

A student reported to have brandished a firearm during an altercation at a Northland high school has been located by police this afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the scene of the incident at Kamo High School at around 11.20am. By the time they arrived, the person armed with a suspected firearm had left in a vehicle.

The person has since been located, and a bb gun and knife has been retrieved.

Three students have been spoken to and are currently cooperating with police.