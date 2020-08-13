Student from Auckland's Mt Albert Grammar tests positive for Covid-19

An Auckland high school student has tested positive for Covid-19, a close contact of the South Auckland family confirmed to have the virus earlier this week.

Patrick Drumm, headmaster of Mount Albert Grammar School alerted parents of the case in a letter sent last night.

"This evening we have received notification from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) that a MAGS student has tested positive for Covid 19," the letter read.

"We have already notified the students and staff who are considered close contacts."

Mr Drumm said the school is offering support to both the student and their family and they "request their privacy is respected at this time".

He also said the school was closely following advice from the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and any further information would be provided "as necessary" when it came to hand.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed this morning the case was a close contact of the Auckland family with four members already confirmed to have the virus.

The Director-General of Health told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the school community had been notified last night.

He said a cluster from the family would "almost certainly" grow larger.