Student from Auckland's James Cook High School suspended over assault on fellow pupil

A male student has been suspended from Auckland's James Cook High School after an assault on another student.

Principal Grant McMillan today confirmed to the NZ Herald one student has been suspended and another stood down while an investigation is underway, after the incident on Monday morning.

Stuff reports the suspended student is a male.

The 16-year-old student from the school in Manurewa was taken to Middlemore Hospital on Monday morning in a critical condition after he was tripped up, punched once and hit his head on the ground.

Mr McMillan told NZ Herald the victim was discharged on Monday night with wired teeth, black eyes and an abrasion to the face.

Yesterday Mr McMillan said although the police were working through the matter, he was assuring students and parents the students would be "held fully responsible within our school's discipline system".