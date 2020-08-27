Student among six new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ today

New Zealand has six new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Director of Public Health announced today.

Among them is a student at Mt Albert Grammar School in Auckland, who has not been at school since August 12.

Dr Caroline McElnay gave the latest figures at this afternoon's 1pm press conference in Wellington.

There is also one new case in managed isolation - a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand from Turkey on August 22nd via London and Hong Kong. She tested positive on her day three test.

The other five community cases are household contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The new cases bring the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 1351.

There are 10 people currently in hospital with Covid-19 - two in Auckland City, three in North Shore, four in Middlemore and one in Waikato Hospital. Two of those cases - one in North Shore and one in Middlemore - are in intensive care.

Dr McElnay confirmed 15 people are now considered to have recovered from the virus, dropping New Zealand's active cases back down to 126, 11 of which are imported.

However, Dr McElnay added there are now eight people associated to the new Mt Roskill Evangelical fellowship church mini-cluster, of which all are linked to each other.

The Director of Public Health also noted there have been 2455 close contacts identified so far in the Auckland outbreak, of which 2404 have been contacted, are self-isolating and testing.

To date, 159 people linked to the new cluster have been moved to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 85 confirmed cases and their household contacts.