Student allegedly kidnapped and robbed at Victoria University halls of residence

Three men have been charged with kidnapping and threatening to kill after a student was allegedly kidnapped and robbed at Wellington’s Victoria University last night.

All three men appeared at Wellington District Court this morning. Police outlined the charges in a statement to 1 NEWS.

“One 24-year-old man was charged with burglary, kidnapping, threatening to kill, aggravated robbery, intent to injure and common assault.

“A 19-year-old man was charged with kidnapping, threatening to kill, aggravated robbery, intent to injure, burglary, common assault and supply of cannabis.

“A 38-year-old man was charged with kidnapping, threatening to kill, aggravated robbery, intent to injure, burglary and common assault.”

Victoria University say the alleged incident took place at one of its halls of residences.

“Our immediate response has been to ensure that those students immediately affected were safe and supported by appropriate services,” the university says in a statement.

“Additional security has been put in place at Te Puni Village and will continue for the foreseeable future.

“This matter is being managed by the New Zealand Police and we are working closely with them.”

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

