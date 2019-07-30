TODAY |

Student activist cops abuse following dispute with pro-Beijing supporters

More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Asia

An Auckland University student involved in a dispute with pro-Beijing supporters says she has been receiving abusive messages online.

Tensions around Hong Kong independence have been increasing since a now shelved extradition bill to China was first proposed.

Auckland University and police are still investigating the altercation after one pro-Hong Kong activist was pushed to the ground at a demonstration.

Serena Lee, 27, was involved in the argument and said while she had received a lot of messages of support, she had also been targeted.

"I'm worried, not only [for] myself but also anyone who speaks up for themselves, especially regarding the extradition bill in Hong Kong or their opinion about the Hong Kong-China relationship," she said.

After the incident, the Chinese consulate general issued a statement criticising some media reports of the clash, saying some were unfair and untrue.

It said while it praised some students' words and acts of patriotism and the love for Hong Kong, it opposes separatist acts.

Ms Lee said she was not fazed by the response.

"I'm not surprised that they made that comment because they have made similar [responses before]," she said.

Ms Lee is now organising a discussion next Tuesday for fellow students to express their views on the bill.

She said she wanted all students to be able to freely talk about their opinions, no matter what side of the argument they were on.

Auckland University said it was in talks with the organisers of the discussion on how to best manage it to ensure the safety of everyone at the event.

rnz.co.nz

Your playlist will load after this ad

The University of Auckland is investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
An RAF Chinook helicopter carrying sandbags arrive at the dam at Toddbrook reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, central England, Friday Aug. 2, 2019, after it was damaged by heavy rainfall. British police ordered the evacuation of the town of 6,500 people on Thursday over fears that the rain-damaged dam could collapse. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
British military drafted in to prevent dam collapse
2
UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life
3
21/07/2019 - Netball - Vitality Netball World Cup Final- Australia v New Zealand - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England - New Zealand captain Laura Langman holds the Netball World Cup trophy with Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka & Shannon Saunders after victory over Australia. Copyright photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz
'Nothing is going to break us' - Noeline Taurua reveals Silver Ferns backed Maria Folau amid husband Israel's saga
4
1 NEWS weatherman Dan Corbett has this look ahead at what’s in store this weekend.
Warnings lifted in parts of NZ but forecasts of strong winds and snow still around for wild weekend weather
5
Kiwi Joe Tapine finished off the move that featured several players and a brilliant offload from English superstar John Bateman.
Miserable Warriors humiliated by the Raiders at Mt Smart
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Protestors gather at the Ihumātao site next to Ōtuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve in Māngere, Auckland.

Māori King arrives at Ihumātao with 800-strong support group

UK woman jailed for life for murdering two young daughters after they 'got in the way' of sex life
Judge Fiona Partington with the winning artwork 'Nana's Birthday'. Photo: Supplied / Waikato Museum

Dunedin-based artist wins NZ Contemporary Arts Award with 'Nana's Birthday'
Group of doctors in a hurry down the hospital hallway for emergency

District health board deficits forecast to hit $508m - almost double last year's total