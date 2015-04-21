Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

A 16-year-old student at a South Auckland high school has been seriously hurt in an alleged assault at interval today.

James Cook High School. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred at James Cook High School in Manurewa, shortly before 11.30am.

He has been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, police confirmed.

The details surrounding the assault have not been revealed, and police are at the scene making inquiries.

School principal Grant McMillan confirmed to 1 NEWS a student had been injured on school grounds.

School staff are trying to get in touch with his family.