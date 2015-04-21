Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

Source:
A 16-year-old student at a South Auckland high school has been seriously hurt in an alleged assault at interval today.
James Cook High School.
The incident occurred at James Cook High School in Manurewa, shortly before 11.30am.
He has been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, police confirmed.
The details surrounding the assault have not been revealed, and police are at the scene making inquiries.
School principal Grant McMillan confirmed to 1 NEWS a student had been injured on school grounds.
School staff are trying to get in touch with his family.
Mr McMillian couldn't say how badly the student was hurt.
