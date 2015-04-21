 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 16-year-old student at a South Auckland high school has been seriously hurt in an alleged assault at interval today.

James Cook High School.

Source: 1 NEWS

The incident occurred at James Cook High School in Manurewa, shortly before 11.30am.

He has been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, police confirmed. 

The details surrounding the assault have not been revealed, and police are at the scene making inquiries.

School principal Grant McMillan confirmed to 1 NEWS a student had been injured on school grounds. 

School staff are trying to get in touch with his family.

Mr McMillian couldn't say how badly the student was hurt. 

Related

Health

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

2
The Rawene Masonic Hotel in Northland.

After Northland mum leaves baby on footpath to gamble, hotel decides to axe its pokies

00:15
3
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Video: Tongan Bear brings distinct Polynesian flavour to Barbarians, leads team in celebration dances as they hammer woeful England

4

Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

00:15
5
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

Student, 16, seriously injured in alleged assault at South Auckland college, rushed to hospital

The male student at James Cook High School has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.

Obituary: Dick Quax, Olympic medallist and Auckland politician, dies aged 70

The champion middle-distance runner succumbed to his cancer battle today.


03:52
HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

21:32
A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 