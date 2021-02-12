Stuck for Valentine's Day plans? Laura Daniel has you covered

For all the love birds out there in Aotearoa, this is a wee reminder that Valentine's Day is coming up tomorrow and there’s still time to get a small token for that special someone in your life.

If you’re out of ideas - don’t worry.

There are plenty of companies offering attention-grabbing gifts for you, the romantic consumer to give to your love.

And there's more to it than going for the standard chocolate, flowers or mixtape.

Perhaps a love sausage would suit better? A heart potato? Or a pizza with a rather buzzy twist?