Struggling Queenstown businesses plead for trans-Tasman bubble date

Queenstown businesses are pleading for a date for a trans-Tasman travel bubble as they seek more certainty from the Government.

The tourist hotspot is popular with Australians, but there are warnings the sector could collapse if more direction does not come from the Government soon.

Tourism operator David Lynott is doing his best to keep his business afloat without international visitors for more than a year.

The sector is pinning its hopes on a trans-Tasman bubble opening up soon.

“We want some definite answers, not just some if, buts or maybes, they are the worse as anyone knows you need to plan.”

Lou McDowell from Flame Bar and Grill says the region’s business owners will “have confidence when the government gives us a firm date”.

“We don't want to be at three weeks, three months, six months, or a maybe. We need a specific date to work towards to give us hope and we can make some decisions on.”

She says the uncertainty is taking its toll on the community in Queenstown.

“It's like crystal ball gazing... we don't know from one week to the next what the demand flow is going to be like.”

A two-way travel bubble with Australia could be in place as soon as next month, but details, including an exact date, are still to be confirmed.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor, Jim Boult, says that's not good enough.

“I've been saying for a long time, give us a date. just give us a date.”

There is hope an announcement could be made tomorrow by Cabinet.

“I'm very keen for the trans-Tasman bubble to occur, make no bones about that. Very keen. However, it has to be done in a way that keeps the health and wellbeing and safety of New Zealanders at the forefront,” Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said.

Nash is calling for changes to the tourism industry, including extra charges for international visitors.

“I think we can be smarter in the way we target overseas visitors but also allowing Kiwis to have that unique experience in our own wonderful country.”

Those in the game are looking to start by welcoming back Australian tourists.

“It's going to be massive I think for every tourism business across the country really,” Lynott said.