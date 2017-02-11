Struggling first home-buyers aggravating severe Wellington rental shortage

With more than 350 inquiries for just one flat, the race to find rental properties in Wellington is tough and disheartening.

First home buyers struggling to get into the market is leading to a severe rental property shortage and record high rent process in Wellington, property experts say.

Tenants are also facing tough competition to secure places, now forking out over $1500 extra each year, compared to 12 months ago.

The pressure is on for students to find a new place to live, one Wellington student has been looking for a rental property for two months.

"The closest we've got to doing it is we got down to the last three and the landlord basically picked it out of a hat," said Tom Casey.

And he's not alone, the latest data from Trademe shows there's been a 70 per cent drop in the number of rental properties in the past year.

"One the places we saw this week, within hours of the rental listing going up, there were hundreds of inquiries, at the end of the week there were 350 inquiries on that one flat," said Trade Me head of property, Nigel Jefferies.

The demand has contributed to a surge in rent, with median prices rising to a new record of $480 per week.

A number of people told 1 NEWS they have found themselves in an auction style situation when applying for properties, where potential tenants are offering more money just to secure the property.

"When people are offered something they don't have a lot of negotiation power, they can't have that conversation, and they're having to pay whatever it coasts and then figure out how they're going to afford it later," said Robert Whitaker from Renters United.

Property managers, swamped with applications say supply is constrained with people choosing to stay in their rentals for longer.

"It's possibly first home buyers who this time round can't afford to buy their own home, so they're staying in rented accommodation instead," said Quinovic's Kent Terrace Principal, Matt Watson.

Other factors include investors facing tough new lending rules and a rapid rise in population.