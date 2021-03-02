Struggle of many Kiwis to put food on the table amplified by Covid-19, social agencies say

As Auckland endures its fourth lockdown this week, there are fears Covid-19’s unprecedented demand on food banks will see another spike in the numbers of those families in need.

Outside the Otara Kai Village, day three of the latest lockdown saw queues of cars around the block.

Those inside the cars were waiting not for a Covid test, but everyday necessities. Terangi Parima, one of the volunteers at the site’s Social Kai Store, says the demand for free food has outpaced what it could supply.

“People come through in tears. A lot of people haven’t eaten in a few days,” she says.

They had 200 packs of food on offer today and still had to turn away half a dozen cars.

“We get people that message prior to the drop, that ask, ‘Can you hold one for me?’” she says.

For those cars they have to turn away, Parima says they try to offer a voucher, something so that they don’t go home empty-handed.

Those working in the field say around 20 per cent of Kiwis face food insecurity, and Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly says Covid-19 lockdowns are making things worse.

“During lockdown we see the pressure,” he says. “Particularly on those low income families.”

And, Farrelly says, while the mission has upped capacity, as the lockdown continues things will continue to get tougher for families.

“During the previous lockdowns, we’ve seen a spike. We are anticipating another will happen this time, more towards the end of this week when people’s stocks of food really run low.”

Auckland City Mission distribution centre manager Tracy Goddard says this year has seen its usual batch of feed parcels more than double from 450 a week to up to 1500 a week, since the start of the pandemic.

The food parcels serve as a temporary stop gap for a long-term problem.

Farrelly says until income levels are brought up, those struggling to make ends meet will continue to reach out for help.