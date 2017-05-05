 

'It was a struggle, it was hard' – Survivor NZ contestant opens up about enduring Nicaragua wilderness

A Survivor New Zealand contest has revealed details about what it was like to live in Nicaragua during the contest, saying "it was a struggle, it was hard".

Shay told TVNZ’s Breakfast programme this morning the contestants on the show are not "you’re everyday Kiwis".
Source: Breakfast

Shay, from Hamilton, is one of 16 contestants competeing on the show who are split into two tribes and face up to 40 days in the unforgiving wilderness and the harsh jungle climate.

The 27-year-old told TVNZ1's  Breakfast programme this morning she faced spiders and snakes everyday and lived off "anything we could find".

"It was insane," Shay said. 

"It was a struggle, it was hard but that's the name of the game."

Shay said the contestants who battle it out to win the grand prize of $100,000 "aren't your everyday Kiwis."

"I will be really interested to see what they were like and how they saw the game and their strategies."

Survivor New Zealand airs on TVNZ2 on Sundays at 7pm. 

Click here to see details of contestants and more information about Survivor New Zealand. 

