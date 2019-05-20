TODAY |

Struggle continues for Te Reo Māori 40 years after it was recognised as an official language

It’s been 40 years since te reo Māori was recognised as an official language in Aotearoa, but the struggle for the language still continues.

Today we have telephone operators saying Kia Ora, there’s Māori broadcasting, a Māori first verse to the national anthem and politicians speaking te reo in Parliament.

But has it been enough and where to from here following the sad loss of professor Te Wharehuia Milroy one of the stalwarts of te reo Māori?

Marae’s Scotty Morrison spoke with language expert Taa Timoti Karetu and asked him if the future for te reo Māori was secure.

Watch the full interview above.

    Marae’s Scotty Morrison sat down with language expert Taa Timoti Karetu to talk about the future for te reo. Source: Marae
