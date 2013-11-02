Strong winds spark NZTA to issue warning to motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Motorists crossing Auckland's Harbour Bridge are being urged to take extra care with strong winds, approaching gale-force, expected to lash the city today.

"Motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles are advised to take extra care crossing the Harbour Bridge today with winds very gusty currently & forecast to increase," NZTA says.

Stormy weather is expected today across the upper North Island, with MetService warning that winds in Auckland could gust up to 100km/h.

A front will most eastwards across the island today, bringing bouts of rain and winds approaching gale-force to many areas.

The strongest wind gusts are expected in Auckland and Coromandel in the afternoon, and MetService has also said there is a slight risk of small, localised tornadoes along the northeastern coastline.

The strong winds are also expected to extend as far south as Taumarunui and Taupo.