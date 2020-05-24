Strong winds remain on cards in north, heavy snow for south

Two lows are expected to bring severe gales to parts of the North Island and heavy snow to the south into the weekend.

Cold weather (file picture). Source: istock.com

A strong wind watch remains in place for Northland and Auckland, while a fresh one has been issued for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

MetService is warning southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times for Northland and Auckland, up until 6am tomorrow.

Another low is set to move over central New Zealand on Sunday, bringing the risk of heavy snow to the upper South Island and severe gales for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

For Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds, south to southeast winds may approach severe gales at times, from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Buller, Nelson, Marlborough and parts of Canterbury on Sunday.

Snow is possible down to 200 metres for Buller and Nelson. It may become heavy from 500m and above, MetService is warning.

For Marlborough and Canterbury, north of Culverden, snow is also possible down to 200m, with that 500m warning from MetService as well.

A number of heavy rain watches previously in place for Mount Taranaki, parts of Nelson and Marlborough have been lifted.