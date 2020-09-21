Strong winds may force closure of 'vulnerable' Auckland Harbour Bridge

Auckland's Harbour Bridge could fully close today if strong gusts reach 110kph.

Commuters are being asked to work from home if they can, catch public transport or travel outside peak times. Source: rnz.co.nz

MetService has forecast gusts from the west up to 110kph for a short time from about 10.15am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Journey Manager Neil Walker said it could lead to the closure of all lanes on the bridge until the wind settles.

However, Waka Kotahi is already preparing to close some of Auckland's Harbour Bridge this morning with strong winds forecast up to 90km.

The agency said it would close one southbound lane and two northbound lanes on the bridge after MetService forecast a wind shift from the north to the west around 9.30am today.

"The wind shift could bring a swift change in the strength of the gusts, so as a precaution we will close one southbound lane and two northbound lanes on the bridge until the wind settles," Walker said.

"If the wind does reach 90kph as forecast, we will close a second southbound lane."

Motorists, especially drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcycles, are advised to avoid the bridge this morning and use the Western Ring Route on State Highway 16 and State Highway 18.

The strut was damaged by the strut. Source: rnz.co.nz

"The Auckland Harbour Bridge is safe for use despite the damage done to the superstructure last Friday. However, it is in a vulnerable state until we complete a permanent repair so we want to do all we can to protect the bridge and the people using it," Walker said.

"Waka Kotahi acknowledges the lane closures will cause disruption and inconvenience, but safety is our priority and the lanes closures will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so."