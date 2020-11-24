Strong winds, heavy rain in store for upper North Island

Wild weather is on its way for the top of the country with heavy rain and strong wind warnings in place throughout the day.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

Strong wind watches are in force for northern parts of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, and including eastern Bay of Plenty and the far north of Gisborne.



A severe weather warning for Northland and Great Barrier Island is in place for strong winds which could bring damage to trees and powerlines, particularly in exposed areas.

The warning remains in place until the early hours of tomorrow morning as the wind shifts more southerly from late tonight.

Look out for what’s expected to be a pummelling of rain on top of what’s already fallen in Northland over the past few days.

An extra 70mm to 90mm of rain is set to fall in the north and east in the region, with 50mm to 70mm everywhere else.

The heavy rain may cause streams and rivers in the region to rise rapidly with surface flooding and slips also possible.

This warning continues into late tonight at 11 pm.

It’s mostly fine down through the Bay of Plenty, as those south easterlies build throughout the day before settling into showers later tonight.

Along the East Coast, it’s looking a bit overcast, with a few patches of rain through the day for Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay before it reaches Dannevirke.

Moving further west, it’s a chilly start to the day before easing up into a nice afternoon and a scattering of clouds through Palmerston North down to Wellington.

Clear skies are expected for those along the Cook Strait as early frosts warm up through the day. While those down near Westport had to weather morning showers, but they’re likely to ease up by midday.

It’s fine yet frosty for those further down in Canterbury with a slight chance for showers later tonight around Oamaru.

Further inland to Alexandra, the weather is looking more overcast with some brief afternoon rain.

For Otago and Fiordland, it’s turning out to be a fine day, particularly for Queenstown, Milford Sound and Dunedin before a few spells of rain arrive this afternoon.