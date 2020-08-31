Strong winds hamper efforts to put out forest fire near Twizel

A forest fire near Twizel in South Canterbury has been burning for over a day now, as strong winds hamper efforts to put it out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said wind speeds were forecast to increase over the course of this morning.

Multiple properties were evacuated yesterday and one property at Pukaki Downs was lost in the fire. Around 2,500 hectares of forestry and scrub on both sides of State Highway 80 were burnt through.

There are currently 17 helicopters, two planes, other machinery and two forestry crews supporting 140 people on the ground.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire is expected to stay on the western side of SH8. Fire and Emergency says there is no current threat to Twizel township or Mount Cook village - other than possible smoke.

Around 200 people were escorted out of the area yesterday and further escorted convoys will help people leave the area today.

READ MORE Major scrub fire near Twizel rapidly spreading through district

People are asked to stay away from the area.