Strong wind watch in place for Auckland, as fire crews battle for control of SkyCity inferno

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland, potentially hampering efforts to gain control of a massive fire at Sky City's under-construction convention centre.

As well as bouts of hail in the city, MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Auckland.

"Strong wind watch is now in place for the Auckland area with stations recording gusts of around 95-120kmph.

"Southwesterly winds could strengthen in the next few hours but should be easing off later this afternoon." 

Follow our live updates of the fire here

Dozens of fire fighters are battling the fire, which started yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters continue to fight the blaze after it began at 1.30pm yesterday.

Much of the central city around the site is blocked off, and workers are being asked to stay at home, if possible.

TVNZ is broadcasting off-site. 

Much of the water used to fight the fire is being blown away.
