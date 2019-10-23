Strong wind watch in place for Auckland, as fire crews battle for control of SkyCity inferno

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland, potentially hampering efforts to gain control of a massive fire at Sky City's under-construction convention centre.

As well as bouts of hail in the city, MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Auckland.

"Strong wind watch is now in place for the Auckland area with stations recording gusts of around 95-120kmph.

"Southwesterly winds could strengthen in the next few hours but should be easing off later this afternoon."

Dozens of fire fighters are battling the fire, which started yesterday afternoon.

Much of the central city around the site is blocked off, and workers are being asked to stay at home, if possible.