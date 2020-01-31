Strong wind warnings issued as hot, dry conditions put firefighters on edge

A strong wind watch for Wairarapa and southern Hawke's Bay has been elevated to "warning" status today, while a strong wind watch has been added for Wellington.

Western Lake road is closed 18 kilometres from Featherston Source: 1 NEWS

Both the warning and watch are in place with a strong west to northwest flow ahead of a front that is expected to continue to affect the lower North Island today, according to MetService.

West to northwest gales are forecast for Wairarapa and the southern Hawke's Bay while northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places in Wellington at times, though the strong wind watch has been lifted for Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains.

The tramp was blown to the corner of Rutherford and Latham St, according to the post on the Napier News Facebook page.

The strong winds and dry conditions are likely to blame for a large tree that is blocking a road near Featherston.

Western Lake road is closed, 18 kilometres from Featherston, and will take until Monday to clear, a South Wairarapa District Council spokesperson said.

The wind also blew a trampoline onto the street in Napier.

The winds and temperatures in the mid-30s today in Hawke's Bay have firefighters and health officials on edge.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded to 25 call outs overnight in the South Island across the MacKenzie Country, Otago and Canterbury, where gusts over 200km/hr in some places combined with dry conditions made for a dangerous combination.

Emergency responders also adressed downed powerlines and trees due to the severe wind.