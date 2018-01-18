'Strong' tip-off given to Police after burning attack on kitten in Gore

Police have received a tip off from a member of the public while investigating how a kitten was burned in Gore on Tuesday.

A kitten named Hazel who was found burned in a case of animal cruelty. Source: Supplied

The incident took place on Sword Street between 7am and 1pm, Police said, and the kitten - Hazael - suffered burns to her face and body.

She has been treated for her injuries and is now at home now with family - she is expected to make a full recovery.

Paw Justice offered a $2500 reward to anyone with information which led to a successful prosecution, and spokesperson Craig Dunn confirmed to 1 NEWS that a member of the public had approached them with "strong" evidence of who was responsible.

It was their belief that the injuries were likely caused by someone wielding an aerosol can and a lighter.

Police would like to hear from anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious.