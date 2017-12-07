Strong economic growth failed to provide for all New Zealanders - report

Strong economic and job growth has failed to provide for all New Zealanders, a report by the Salvation Army says.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 10th annual State of the Nation report, released on Wednesday, highlights the number of families seeking food parcels from the Salvation Army has increased by 12 per cent - the biggest increase since the Global Financial Crisis recession.

Salvation Army social policy analyst Alan Johnson says the cost of rent rises and slow wage growth are behind the increase in food bank access.

This is despite strong economic growth, with GDP rising by 13 per cent in the last four years and the number of jobs increasing by 15 per cent.