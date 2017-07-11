Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

A strong earthquake has been felt at the bottom of the South Island this evening, with reviewed measurements indicating it was magnitude 6.4.

A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

The quake struck about 7.02pm at a depth of 34km southwest of the South Island.

GeoNet has registered more than 2000 reports of people feeling the quake so far throughout the South Island.