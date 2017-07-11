Strong earthquake strikes near South Island

Source:
A strong earthquake has been felt at the bottom of the South Island this evening, with reviewed measurements indicating it was magnitude 6.4.
A map showing the approximate location of the epicentre of a strong quake which happened south west of New Zealand about 7pm on July 11, 2017.
The quake struck about 7.02pm at a depth of 34km southwest of the South Island.
GeoNet has registered more than 2000 reports of people feeling the quake so far throughout the South Island.
Civil Defence says the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a statement saying the earthquake is unlikely to have cause a tsunami that would threaten New Zealand.
