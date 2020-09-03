TODAY |

Strong, deep earthquake hits South Island, felt by more than 25,000 people

Source:  1 NEWS

A strong but deep earthquake has struck the South Island tonight, centred around 90km southwest of Nelson.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was widely felt after striking at 10.13pm on September 3, around 10km west of St Arnaud and 62km deep. Source: Supplied

The 5.7 magnitude quake struck at 10.13pm, 62km deep and around 10km west of St Arnaud, according to GeoNet.

More than 25,000 Kiwis in the upper South Island and lower North Island have reported feeling the shaking, largely reporting light or moderate shaking.

The earthquake was classified as "strong" by GeoNet.

Wellington's Premier House, which currently houses Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and their daughter Neve, was one of the buildings which rattled in the shake.

"Quiiiiiite creaky the old Prem House during those good shakes, its sure set off the birds nesting in our ceiling," Gayford wrote on Twitter, adding: "Hope everyone else is OK."

The shake has prompted a reminder from the National Emergency Management Agency for people to drop, cover and hold in any aftershocks.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS there are no immediate reports of damage.

