A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has rattled parts of the North Island today.

Felt it reports from earthquake near Gisborne on December 10 Source: Geonet

GeoNet says the quake that they classify as "strong" was centred 25km south of Gisborne at a depth of 28km.

More than 1800 people indicated on the GeoNet site that they had felt the shake, mainly in the Bay of Plenty area.