String of suspicious fires add to headaches in Christchurch

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Fire Service is urging the public to get in touch with information about suspicious fires in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton, with another two breaking out this morning.

A fire engine was called to a fire at the Rawhiti Domain at both 6.30am, and 7.20am today, Southern Fire Communications Manager Riwai Grace said.

"Someone had tried to start a fire near the pine needles," he said.

A member of the public had alerted the Fire Service after seeing the fires.

The fire was put out in both incidents.

This follows at least three malicious fires last week in the New Brighton area and nearby suburb of Aranui, Mr Grace said.

He said several Aranui households were evacuated on Carisbrooke St last Tuesday about 6.30pm, due to the risk to property from a large fire near Pages Rd.

Five fire engines spent more than four hours putting out the suspicious blaze.

Shortly before that, two suspicious fires broke out in the sand dunes at Marine Parade in New Brighton.

Mr Grace asked those who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time any of these fires broke out to contact the police or Fire Service.

