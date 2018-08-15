Striking teachers make a noise inside Wellington’s Westpac Stadium

Schools are closed as thousands of primary school teachers and principals across the country go on a full-day strike today over pay negotiations.
New Windsor School principal Glenn Bermingham told 1 NEWS on the picket line in Auckland this morning that the future "looks grim" for the primary education sector with lacking resources, low staffing numbers, retaining young graduates and increasing wages in line with the rising cost of living all major issues.
'We want to fix this' - teachers union says today's nationwide strike is a 'symptom of under-funding'
"We've got a bit of a perfect storm at the moment, and this is critical for Jacinda and those people in Wellington to sit up and actually say, 'Yep, we need to put some resource in here, we need to be listening.'"
An Auckland teacher protesting on the frontline said teacher burnout and stress is common and "the children deserve more".
Basketball star Steven Adams can now count himself among the world's richest Kiwis, the National Business Review revealed today in its annual "Rich List".
Worth an estimated $50 million, The Oklahoma City Thunder player is the only sports star to make this year's list.
But the richest person in New Zealand is hardly a surprise. Graeme Hart retained the top spot he has held for the past two years, adding $1.5 billion to his $9 billion fortune.
He is one of 13 billionaires on this year's list.
Mr Hart was followed by Richard Chandler, worth $4.7 billion; the Todd family, worth $4 billion; PayPal founder and recent immigrant Peter Thiel, worth $3.6 billion; Sir Michael Friedlander, worth $1.85 billion.
The net worth of this year's rich listers also jumped dramatically – from nearly $80 billion last year to over $100 billion in 2018.
Adams, whose name is the very last on the list, became one of the highest paid NBA players in his position in 2016 after agreeing to a monster multi-year contract extension reportedly worth $142 million.