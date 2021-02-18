'Striking' new wētā species named after Jacinda Ardern

A new species of wētā has been named after Jacinda Ardern, marking the fourth time an insect has been named in honour of the Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

The giant flightless cricket, Hemiandrus jacinda, was named after the world leader due to its red colour - after the Labour Party - and its long limbs, The Guardian reports.

Massey University professor Steven Trewick, who named and formally described the insect, said the "striking species" had “reflect[ed] traits of the prime minister”.

Ardern was “aware of this and very honoured”, according to the Prime Minister's office.

It comes after a beetle, lichen and an ant were named after her, a spokesperson said.