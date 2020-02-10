'Striking lack of compassion' - Canterbury DHB chastised over death of alcoholic man left at bus stop

Canterbury District Health Board admits it "failed" an alcoholic man who died after being trespassed from the hospital, following the release of a Health and Disability Commission report chastising the DHB for inappropriate discharge and lack of respect for dignity.

Neil Jones died at Christchurch Hospital in October 2013. Source: Supplied

Neil Jones, 47, died at Christchurch Hospital in October 2013 after being dumped at a bus stop by hospital security staff.

He was discharged after three weeks at the hospital, "despite remaining unwell and requiring ongoing medications, and having no suitable accommodation arrangements in place", Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill says in today's blistering report.

After being escorted from the hospital by security staff, he was left at a nearby bus stop, still wearing hospital pyjamas.

Police were later called to remove him, despite multiple people raising concerns about his condition, and he was issued a trespass notice.

"The use of a trespass notice was inappropriate. This shows a complete lack of basic human care," Mr Hill says.

After he deteriorated further, Mr Jones was taken back to hospital. He died two days later.

In today's scathing report, Mr Hill says staff needed to think critically and recognise when they needed to speak up and advocate for a patient.

"I consider that in these circumstances, [Mr Jones'] dignity was not respected, and that there was a striking lack of compassion by failing to take these concerns seriously," he says in the report.

"I am particularly concerned that there was a lack of effective response to [Mr Jones'] obvious need for help."

Canterbury DHB was found to have breached the Code of Health and Disability Consumers' Rights on two counts - failing to provide services to Mr Jones with reasonable care and skill, and breaching his right to have services providing in a manner that respected his dignity.

"All patients deserve equal care regardless of personal circumstances," Mr Hill says.

"I can only guess that [Mr Jones] tested the limits of human compassion such that good and competent staff appeared to make uncaring decisions."

Along with several changes to processes, Mr Hill recommended Canterbury DHB provide a written apology to Mr Jones' family.

In a statement today, Canterbury DHB chief executive David Meates admitted that "as a system we failed Neil, in not providing the level of care and treatment he needed".

He told 1 NEWS the DHB accepts the report's findings and he has personally apologised to Mr Jones' family.

"I can reassure the public that changes have been made to improve our processes to reduce the chances of an incident like this occurring again," Mr Meates says.

"These changes have created better continuity of care for patients, have improved transfer of information at handover and discharge, and ensure complete ownership of each patient’s care by a single consultant, with clear lines of responsibility."

The DHB's trespass policy is also being audited.

"I am satisfied that… our improved systems and processes would not allow a repeat of the unfortunate chain of events which prevented Mr Jones from receiving further medical treatment sooner, and that didn’t allow him to die with dignity in hospital."

Mr Jones's identity was withheld in today's report due to privacy, however Canterbury DHB confirmed his identity to 1 NEWS.