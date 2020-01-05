TODAY |

Striking change as haze from Australian bushfires clouds Auckland's skies

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland has turned an eerie orange as haze from the Australian fires drifts over the city. It's a stark difference from just three hours ago.

In just three hours, the city rapidly transforms as smoke makes it way across from Australia’s bushfires. Source: SnapIT

Images captured on an Auckland harbour webcam highlight how severe the change is.

At 12pm, it was bright and sunny in the city, with blue skies.

Photos: Auckland abruptly turns orange as smoky haze drifts across from Australian bushfires

But from 2pm, it begins to change, with an orange-yellow hue settling over Auckland.

It gradually gets thicker and heavier as the afternoon wears on.

Auckland city is also covered in an eerie orange hue. Source: 1 NEWS

It's predicated the haze will worsen over the afternoon, before blowing away tomorrow, according to weather forecasts.

It comes after smoke clouded skies in the South Island earlier this week, blotting out the sun with an unusual glow.

There were unusual skies across the North and South Island today. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Auckland
Weather News
