Striking change as haze from Australian bushfires clouds Auckland's skies

Auckland has turned an eerie orange as haze from the Australian fires drifts over the city. It's a stark difference from just three hours ago.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Images captured on an Auckland harbour webcam highlight how severe the change is.

At 12pm, it was bright and sunny in the city, with blue skies.

Read More Photos: Auckland abruptly turns orange as smoky haze drifts across from Australian bushfires

But from 2pm, it begins to change, with an orange-yellow hue settling over Auckland.

It gradually gets thicker and heavier as the afternoon wears on.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's predicated the haze will worsen over the afternoon, before blowing away tomorrow, according to weather forecasts.

It comes after smoke clouded skies in the South Island earlier this week, blotting out the sun with an unusual glow.