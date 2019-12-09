Striking bus drivers are hitting Auckland's streets on foot after being locked out of their vehicles.

The strikes have been ongoing since negotiations broke down, with drivers for NZ Bus calling for better pay and changes to their shift structures.

After a week of the First Union drivers offering free rides as part of the strikes, NZ Buses suspended them on Saturday.

It's caused a major shut-down of the bus networks in Auckland, with several core routes out of action affecting an estimated 70,000 commuters.

The buses could be cancelled until Christmas, Auckland Transport has said.

Striking bus drivers march through central Auckland calling for better pay and conditions. Source: 1 NEWS

Today more than 60 drivers dressed in their uniforms and marched down streets in central Auckland, carrying placards reading: "Decent work", "Don't hate, negotiate" and "Better hours for bus drivers".

They began outside the Auckland Transport headquarters, with staff members gathering in groups near their office windows to watch the protest action.

As well as carrying signs, protestors called for living wages, saying "Auckland's an expensive city" and "workers' rights are under attack".

Full list of cancelled buses: