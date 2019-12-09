TODAY |

Striking bus drivers march through central Auckland calling for better pay and conditions

Breanna Barraclough, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Striking bus drivers are hitting Auckland's streets on foot after being locked out of their vehicles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Striking NZ Bus drivers have hit the streets on foot after being locked out of their vehicles. Source: 1 NEWS

The strikes have been ongoing since negotiations broke down, with drivers for NZ Bus calling for better pay and changes to their shift structures.

After a week of the First Union drivers offering free rides as part of the strikes, NZ Buses suspended them on Saturday.

It's caused a major shut-down of the bus networks in Auckland, with several core routes out of action affecting an estimated 70,000 commuters.

The buses could be cancelled until Christmas, Auckland Transport has said.

Striking bus drivers march through central Auckland calling for better pay and conditions. Source: 1 NEWS

Today more than 60 drivers dressed in their uniforms and marched down streets in central Auckland, carrying placards reading: "Decent work", "Don't hate, negotiate" and "Better hours for bus drivers".

They began outside the Auckland Transport headquarters, with staff members gathering in groups near their office windows to watch the protest action.

As well as carrying signs, protestors called for living wages, saying "Auckland's an expensive city" and "workers' rights are under attack".

Full list of cancelled buses:

CityLink, InnerLink, OuterLink, TāmakiLink, 14T, 14W, 18, 20, 22A, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R, 24W, 25B, 25L, 27T, 27W, 27H, 30, 68, 75, 82, 101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 162, 252, 253, 221X, 223X, 243X, 248X, 295, 321, 650, 670, 751, 755, 762, 774, 775, 781, 801, 802, 806, 807, 814, 842, 843, 871, 923, 924.

New Zealand
Auckland
Transport
Breanna Barraclough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:53
'It's part of our faith' - Sikh man turned away from South Auckland community club for wearing a turban
2
Beneficiaries being delivered My Food Bag meals as part of Government trial
3
Flood-affected parts of South Island warned to brace for more rain later this week
4
Auckland mum chases down man after reportedly catching him performing lewd act in local park
5
Fifteen-year-old beats Olympic equestrian at Auckland showjumping event
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after car crash at Woodville

Auckland buses brought to halt as drivers take strike action
03:41

Roads cut off, tourists remain stranded after severe rain, flooding in South Island

Kiwi teen uses AI analysis of social media chatter to capture mood of the nation