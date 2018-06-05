 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Strikes and lockouts to be banned during negotiations for new Fair Pay Agreements

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Strikes and lockouts will be banned during negotiations for a Fair Pay Agreement, the new collective bargaining system the Government is introducing.

Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says too many people are missing out on the successes of a productive economy.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Government has today named former National Party Prime Minister Jim Bolger as chair of a working group to make recommendations on the new Fair Pay Agreement system.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says a Fair Pay Agreement will be an agreement between unions and employers that sets minimum terms and conditions for all workers in an entire industry or occupation, without the need to bargain with every employer individually.

Unlike existing collective bargaining, industrial action will not be permitted in negotiations for a Fair Pay Agreement.

Mr Lees-Galloway said many workers in New Zealand have not shared in the growth in our economy over the last 30 years. 

"We have seen the hollowing out of wages for middle income earners," he said in a statement.

Fair Pay Agreements will prevent employers from competing with each other by lowering wages, he said.

Jim Bolger.

Source: 1 NEWS

They may also facilitate industry-wide discussions around issues such as training or safety.

The Minister says Fair Pay Agreements are also intended to increase workplace productivity.

"Preventing a race to the bottom on wages encourages businesses to compete on the basis of innovation, customer service and increasing efficiencies. These incentives are intended to lift business productivity."

The working group is expected to make recommendations to the Minister for Workplace Relations by the end of this year and Cabinet will then consider the recommendations.

Under existing rules, a collective agreement generally only applies to employees who are members of the union and who work for the employer that agreed to the collective agreement.

The Minister says around 324,000 people, or approximately 18 per cent of employees, are covered by a collective agreement in both the private and public sectors. 

In the private sector, 9.2 per cent of employees are covered by a collective agreement. That's 134,000 people out of a total of 1,450,000.

Members of the Fair Pay Agreement Working Group are:

  • Jim Bolger - 35th Prime Minister of New Zealand, former Minister of Labour
  • Dr Stephen Blumenfeld - Director, Centre for Labour, Employment and Work at Victoria University
  • Steph Dyhrberg - Partner, Dyhrberg Drayton Employment Law
  • Anthony Hargood - Chief Executive, Wairarapa-Bush Rugby Union
  • Kirk Hope - Chief Executive, BusinessNZ
  • Vicki Lee - Chief Executive, Hospitality NZ
  • Caroline Mareko - Senior Manager, Communities and Participation, He Whānau Manaaki o Tararua Free Kindergarten Association
  • John Ryall - Assistant National Secretary, E tū 
  • Dr Isabelle Sin - Fellow, Motu Economic and Public Policy Research, and Adjunct Senior Lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington
  • Richard Wagstaff - President, New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Related

Politics

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


00:14
2
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

00:41
3
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

00:20
4
The arena, which is home to FC Ural, has now been reconstructed to cater for 35,000 spectators at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch: Russian stadium attracting mockery for its unique temporary stand placement ahead of FIFA World Cup

5
The media are desperate for word on who will give Meghan Markle away, now her father won't be attending.

Meghan Markle is going on a solo outing ...with the Queen

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'An absolute weather bomb' - Severe flooding shuts 61 bridges across Tolaga Bay

Authorities are on alert for more heavy rain and flooding in an already-sodden area.

00:14
Strong southerlies are to buffet the country, bringing snow and low temperatures.

Grab the coat! Bitterly cold southerly due tomorrow will bring snow and strong winds

Snow could fall as low as 200m in some places, and there are several road snowfall warnings in place.

00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Watch: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after bust-up with Blues teammate

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:22
Tarawhiti Civil Defence says although conditions eased overnight, a weather watch remains in place.

'The rivers could well spike quickly again' - Civil Defence keeps watch after flooding ripped through Gisborne region

Rain is expected to continue today and this week.


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 