Strike action at Port of Lyttelton avoided for now

Strike action at the Port of Lyttelton has been avoided until at least early next week after another round of negotiations between the Union and Lyttelton Port Company today.

Lyttleton Port.

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union which represents around 200 workers, says in the port company's move towards a 24/7 operation it's failed to provide a policy to manage worker fatigue and is reluctant to compensate workers for roster changes.

Union Organiser John Kerr says some progress was made with the port company in negotiations today but not enough for a settlement.

Mr Kerr says the Lyttelton Port Company have agreed to resume talks on Monday so plans to strike from Friday to Monday have been put on hold.