Strike action looms at Lyttelton Port after parties fail to reach agreement

Strike action is still looming at Lyttelton Port's container terminal after further mediation failed to reach a settlement.

Lyttelton Port (file picture). Source: istock.com

The port said in an email to customers talks were continuing today.

"The current strike notices have not been withdrawn," port marketing manager Simon Munt said in the statement.

Strike notices are in place for January 27-28 and February 3-5 he said.

According to Mr Munt, mediation with the Maritime Union of New Zealand yesterday and today failed to reach a settlement but "progress has been made" and talks will now continue today.

A spokesman at the Maritime Union said he couldn't comment on whether talks were continuing today but said the union was committed to ongoing talks.

"We are trying to get this resolved as soon as possible and we are hoping that a positive solution is just around the corner."

Between 160 and 180 Lyttelton Port employees are part of the Maritime Union covered by the collective contract for the container terminal, which employs more than 250 people.

Port management wants to line up work rosters more closely with the company's operating needs.