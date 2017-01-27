 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Strike action looms at Lyttelton Port after parties fail to reach agreement

share

Source:

NZN

Strike action is still looming at Lyttelton Port's container terminal after further mediation failed to reach a settlement.

Lyttelton, New Zealand - January 22, 2005: A Blue Star ship loads and unloads at Cashin Quay, the main container wharf at Lyttelton, which is the port for Christchurch. The port suffered considerable damage during the last Christchurch earthquake, There is a major project currently underway to restore and upgrade the port infrastructure.

Lyttelton Port (file picture).

Source: istock.com

The port said in an email to customers talks were continuing today.

"The current strike notices have not been withdrawn," port marketing manager Simon Munt said in the statement.

Strike notices are in place for January 27-28 and February 3-5 he said.

According to Mr Munt, mediation with the Maritime Union of New Zealand yesterday and today failed to reach a settlement but "progress has been made" and talks will now continue today.

A spokesman at the Maritime Union said he couldn't comment on whether talks were continuing today but said the union was committed to ongoing talks.

"We are trying to get this resolved as soon as possible and we are hoping that a positive solution is just around the corner."

Between 160 and 180 Lyttelton Port employees are part of the Maritime Union covered by the collective contract for the container terminal, which employs more than 250 people.

Port management wants to line up work rosters more closely with the company's operating needs.

Mr Munt said the port has contingency plans in place to manage container shipping over the strike periods and said it will be providing reduce receiving and delivering services during the industrial action over the next two days.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Employment

Lyttelton Port

Lyttelton Port workers on strike over roster changes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
3
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:26
4
The Reading carpark was damaged in the recent earthquake, and several vehicles were left inside.

Video: Look out below! Huge demolition crane throws ute from Wellington car park

00:29
5
Angry Swiss star takes fury out on racket, in last night's Aussie Open loss to compatriot Roger Federer.

Watch: Boiling Stan Wawrinka SNAPS his racket in half as Fed-Express takes him to school

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.

03:06
Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

Wall backlash erupts in America: Mexican president considering cancelling US trip

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ