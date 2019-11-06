'Stretched services' in rural health sector sparks call for commissioner role

Ongoing problems in New Zealand's rural health sector, and a Government commissioned report have prompted calls for a Rural Health Commissioner to be appointed.

Dr Chris Henry, a member of the Rural Health Alliance and a GP in Kaikoura told TVNZ1's Breakfast that the main problem also highlighted in the report is "stretched services" around the country.

"The problem is that there is areas [in the report] where there is just really stretched services," Dr Henry said.

"I think the problems really are addressing the workforce issue and there are some good solutions we just need to action them.

"That involves a really good rural training programme across the whole country where nurses, midwives, doctors and pharmacists can work and train together in rural areas.

"But to achieve that you need some really good leadership. It needs to be cross-party, cross-government, consistent long-term leadership.

Australia has its own Rural Health Commissioner which Dr Henry told Breakfast he believes has made a great difference there.

He said in Australia there is a particular focus on rural training and bringing together key providers like universities.

"The government I think have really appreciated having someone who has that role to take a lead in pulling together all the parties. That’s why I think it would be so valuable.

The Rural Health Alliance will meet today in Wellington to determine a wishlist of the top three of four items to take to Parliament on Thursday.

Source: TVNZ

"The other things that invariably come up there is a real disparity in internet access for rural communities versus urban. Mental health issues, there is still a really alarming rate of suicide in rural communities," he said.

"At least by the end of the day today we will have together the key priorities.