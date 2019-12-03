TODAY |

Stretch of State Highway 1 near Christchurch reopened as large bushfire contained

Source:  1 NEWS

A large bushfire which forced a stretch of State Highway 1 near Christchurch has now been contained.

State Highway 1 closure south of Christchurch due to bushfire.

Warm temperatures and high winds were fanning the fire that closed the road from Templeton to Weedons Ross Rd this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the fire just before 4pm and initially sent 16 fire engines and two helicopters to fight the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire was understood to have jumped across State Highway 1.

At around 5.50pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed the fire is now contained and 20 crews remain on scene to dampen hotspots.

State Highway 1 has since been reopened, police confirmed, but some cordons remain in place around several smaller roads.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Otago Daily Times apologises for publishing cartoon making fun of Samoa's measles epidemic
2
Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson
3
Williamson, Taylor centuries earn Black Caps Test series win over England
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

People trapped in car by fallen tree, which is also blocking main road to Hamilton Airport

Seven Waikato farmers fined over $300,000 for discharging animal effluent in the environment

Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb

Potential for new political party as lobby group pushes to increase Pharmac funding