Stretch of State Highway 1 near Christchurch reopened as large bushfire contained

A large bushfire which forced a stretch of State Highway 1 near Christchurch has now been contained.

Warm temperatures and high winds were fanning the fire that closed the road from Templeton to Weedons Ross Rd this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the fire just before 4pm and initially sent 16 fire engines and two helicopters to fight the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire was understood to have jumped across State Highway 1.

At around 5.50pm, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed the fire is now contained and 20 crews remain on scene to dampen hotspots.