Stretch of SH6 in Tasman region closed by slips, flooding, tree falls

A stretch of State Highway 6 in the Tasman region has been closed tonight because of slips, flooding and tree falls.

Police say emergency services are responding to several reports of blockages on the highway between Murchison and Glenhope.

There have been numerous weather-related incidents such as slips, flooding and tree falls, police say.

Theey say the stretch of road will be closed for some time while agencies work to clear it and motorists should delay travel or avoid the area.

For the latest updates on State Highway closures visit the New Zealand Transport Agency website.


A road closed by flooding. Source: 1 NEWS
